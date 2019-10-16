Cycling - Track

VIDEO - Cycling news - Team GB's Emily Nelson wins scratch Euros gold

Nelson hangs on for scratch Euros gold
Emily Nelson looked as though she had led for too long but the Brit hung on at the front to claim scratch race gold at the European Track Championships.
