Cycling - Track

VIDEO - Cycling news - Team GB turn the screw on Germany in team pursuit

Watch: GB turn the screw on Germany in team pursuit
view | 02:29
Eurosport

Just now

Team GB turned up the heat halfway through the team pursuit final to shrug off the challenge of Germany and claim European Track Championship gold.
See moreSee less

Cycling - Track


View moreMore videos of Cycling - Track
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos