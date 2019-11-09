Cycling - Track

VIDEO - Cycling news - World Cup Keirin hit by nasty crash in Glasgow

Watch: Nasty crash wipes out half the field during World Cup Keirin
Eurosport

The second round of the women's Keirin at the Track Cycling World Cup in Glasgow was marred by a crash that wiped out three riders.
