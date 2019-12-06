'Oh my goodness' - New Zealand win women's team sprint gold

Cycling video - 'Oh my goodness' - New Zealand win women's team sprint final gold
See moreSee less
Cycling - Track
'Oh my goodness' - New Zealand win women's team sprint gold17 views • Just now
'Wow!' - Japan win men's team sprint final for gold32 views • Just now
Lee wins gold at home in Hong Kong World Cup sprint final122 views • 30/11/2019 at 15:09
'Oh dear!' - De Vylder involved in crash in Hong Kong World Cup426 views • 30/11/2019 at 15:03
Thomas crushes points race to seal omnium World Cup gold330 views • 10/11/2019 at 19:04
Kenny suffers 'cruel finish' as Vigier wins Keirin155 views • 10/11/2019 at 23:41
Zabelinskaya double-laps field in points finale but Wild takes omnium victory38 views • 10/11/2019 at 19:59
Barker and Archibald go all out to claim madison silver173 views • 10/11/2019 at 17:43
Great Britain's Katy Marchant takes gold in keirin in thrilling finish442 views • 10/11/2019 at 12:13
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Relive the moment Wozniacki won her first Slam at Australian Open
'Dream come true' - Wozniacki's emotional speech after winning Australian Open
Haaland available for just €20m… but that's BAD news for Man Utd – Euro Papers
Drury kicks off Ski Cross World Cup season with victory
'Wow!' - Japan win men's team sprint final for gold
Sandra Naeslund pips Courtney Hoffos in photo finish