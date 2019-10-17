Cycling - Track

Cycling video - Watch Laura Kenny win 13th Euro gold medal as GB triumph in women's team pursuit

Watch Kenny win 13th Euro gold as Britain triumph in women's team pursuit
1,143 views | 02:29
Eurosport

12 hours agoUpdated 14 minutes ago

Team GB turned up the heat halfway through the team pursuit final to shrug off the challenge of Germany and claim European Track Championship gold with Laura Kenny winning her 13th European title.
See moreSee less

Cycling - Track


View moreMore videos of Cycling - Track
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos