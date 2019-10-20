Cycling - Track

VIDEO - Denmark hold off Kenny and Archibald to win Women's Madison

Denmark hold off Kenny and Archibald to win Women's Madison
2 views | 02:40
Eurosport

9 hours agoUpdated Just now

The final five laps of the Women's Madison in the European track cycling championship.
See moreSee less

Cycling - Track


View moreMore videos of Cycling - Track
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos