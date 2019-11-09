VIDEO - Harrie Lavreysen beats Jeffrey Hoogland as Dutch secure double in Men's Sprint
See moreSee less
Cycling - Track
Great Britain's Katy Marchant takes gold in keirin in thrilling finish10 views • Just now
GB roar to gold in Glasgow with women's pursuit victory over Germany251 views • 08/11/2019 at 23:45
France win madison as GB take silver thanks to strong finish67 views • 13 hours ago
Harrie Lavreysen beats Jeffrey Hoogland as Dutch secure double in Men's Sprint3 views • Just now
Watch: Nasty crash wipes out half the field during World Cup Keirin98 views • 13 hours ago
Netherlands outmuscle GB to win gold in men's sprint87 views • 08/11/2019 at 23:47
France beat GB to bronze in men's pursuit46 views • 08/11/2019 at 23:46
Watch: Viviani breaks Cavendish and Doull's hearts to win Six Day London1,089 views • 27/10/2019 at 23:10
Cavendish powers past Viviani in the Madison Chase555 views • 27/10/2019 at 01:53
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Federer on 'reinventing' his game to combat rising stars ahead of ATP Tour Finals
Messi retirement plans in place, says Barca president
Nadal taking advice from medical team ahead of ATP Tour Finals
Cristiano Ronaldo injury 'not serious' - Sarri
Djokovic excited for challenge at ATP Finals
'Wenger accuses Bayern of lying!' - Euro Papers