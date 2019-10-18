Cycling - Track

VIDEO - Katie Archibald beats Ireland’s Kelly Murphy to bronze

Katie Archibald beats Ireland’s Kelly Murphy to bronze
5 views | 02:52
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Cycling - Track


View moreMore videos of Cycling - Track
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos