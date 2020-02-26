Cycling - Track

VIDEO - Kirsten Wild powers to victory as Laura Kenny misses out on Scratch medal

Wild powers to victory as Kenny misses out on Scratch medal
5 views | 02:03
Eurosport

50 minutes agoUpdated 22 minutes ago

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Cycling - Track


View moreMore videos of Cycling - Track
More videos