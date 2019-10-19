Cycling - Track

VIDEO - Maria Confalonieri claims gold for Italy in women's point race, as crash mars end

Maria Confalonieri claims gold for Italy in women's point race, as crash mars end
2 views | 03:48
Eurosport

39 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the European Track Championships on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.
See moreSee less

Cycling - Track


View moreMore videos of Cycling - Track
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos