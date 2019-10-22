VIDEO - Six Day London: Bryan Coquard slipstreams way to impressive 40-lap Derny win
See moreSee less
Cycling - Track
Obara puts in dominant display to win opening Keirin final at Six Day London1 view • Just now
Scott edges 7.5km points race by one point ahead of Prokopyszynview • Just now
Coquard slipstreams way to impressive 40-lap Derny win22 views • Just now
Havik secures Netherlands 10 points as Germans lead the way in Madison Chase (20min)7 views • Just now
Denmark hold off Kenny and Archibald to win Women's Madison114 views • Yesterday at 01:06
Maria Confalonieri claims gold for Italy in women's point race, as crash mars end119 views • 19/10/2019 at 23:33
'That's what we expect from Jason Kenny!' - GB star puts in improved show for 7th207 views • 19/10/2019 at 23:33
Ollie Wood holds on for bronze in Omnium as Benjamin Thomas takes gold58 views • 18/10/2019 at 23:37
Katie Archibald beats Ireland’s Kelly Murphy to bronze87 views • 18/10/2019 at 22:40
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Arsenal 'all in' to steal £50m Milan target - Euro Papers
Murray's remarkable comeback continues
Obara puts in dominant display to win opening Keirin final at Six Day London
Scott edges 7.5km points race by one point ahead of Prokopyszyn
Havik secures Netherlands 10 points as Germans lead the way in Madison Chase (20min)
Guardiola could quit City for shock politics role – Euro Papers