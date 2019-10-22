Obara puts in dominant display to win opening Keirin final at Six Day London

VIDEO - Six Day London: Japan's Yuto Obara puts in dominant display to win opening Keirin final
Cycling - Track
Obara puts in dominant display to win opening Keirin final at Six Day London1 view • Just now
Scott edges 7.5km points race by one point ahead of Prokopyszynview • Just now
Coquard slipstreams way to impressive 40-lap Derny win22 views • Just now
Havik secures Netherlands 10 points as Germans lead the way in Madison Chase (20min)7 views • Just now
Denmark hold off Kenny and Archibald to win Women's Madison114 views • Yesterday at 01:06
Maria Confalonieri claims gold for Italy in women's point race, as crash mars end119 views • 19/10/2019 at 23:33
'That's what we expect from Jason Kenny!' - GB star puts in improved show for 7th207 views • 19/10/2019 at 23:33
Ollie Wood holds on for bronze in Omnium as Benjamin Thomas takes gold58 views • 18/10/2019 at 23:37
Katie Archibald beats Ireland’s Kelly Murphy to bronze87 views • 18/10/2019 at 22:40
