Scott edges 7.5km points race by one point ahead of Prokopyszyn

VIDEO - Six Day London: Joshua Scott edges 7.5km points race by one point ahead of Filip Prokopyszyn

24 minutes agoUpdated Just now

New Zealand's Joshua Scott edged the 7.5km points race by one point ahead of Poland's Filip Prokopyszyn at the Six Day event in London.
