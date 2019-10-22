Havik secures Netherlands 10 points as Germans lead the way in Madison Chase (20min)

Cycling - Track VIDEO - Six Day London: Yoeri Havik secures Netherlands 10 points as Germans lead the way in Madison Chase

Yoeri Havik won the final sprint to secure the Netherlands 10 points as Germany's Theo Reinhardt and Maximilian Beyer led the way in the Madison Chase (20min) at the Six Days event in London.