WATCH: Van der Poel left surprised as Coquard takes Arctic Race win

VIDEO - Arctic Race of Norway 2019 : Bryan Coquard claims Stage 2 win after strong sprint
See moreSee less
Cycling
Coquard reflects on 'very tactical day' after claiming stage win7 views • Just now
WATCH: Van der Poel left surprised as Coquard takes Arctic Race win73 views • Just now
'He was lucky not to shoulder that tree!' Scotson avoids injury55 views • 1 hour ago
Hodeg sprints to victory in Stage 5 as Bennett falls short85 views • 1 hour ago
Fan kisses salmon during Arctic Race of Norway!432 views • 23 hours ago
Van der Poel: I timed my sprint to perfection418 views • 23 hours ago
'This man is unstoppable!' - Van der Poel produces incredible sprint finish1,986 views • 23 hours ago
Bennett seals Binckbank hat-trick in close finish593 views • Yesterday at 07:57
Tim Wellens snatches Binckbank Stage 4 victory and takes leader's jersey118 views • 23 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Coquard reflects on 'very tactical day' after claiming stage win
'I am disgusted by a so-called fan' - Lampard slams racist abuse
'He was lucky not to shoulder that tree!' Scotson avoids injury
Hodeg sprints to victory in Stage 5 as Bennett falls short
Bayern attempt OUTRAGEOUS low-ball offer for Timo Werner - Euro Papers
WATCH: Gilbert's 131 break during China Championship qualifier