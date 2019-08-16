Cycling > Arctic Race

VIDEO - Arctic Race of Norway 2019 : Bryan Coquard claims Stage 2 win after strong sprint

WATCH: Van der Poel left surprised as Coquard takes Arctic Race win
73 views | 02:32
Eurosport

23 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept) had the pace to see off Mathieu van der Poel and take Stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos