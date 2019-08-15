Cycling > Arctic Race

VIDEO - Arctic Race of Norway 2019: Fan kisses salmon during Stage 1!

Fan kisses salmon during Arctic Race of Norway!
46 views | 00:19
Eurosport

52 minutes agoUpdated 10 minutes ago

The Arctic Race of Norway winner is awarded with half a tonne of salmon - and one cycling fan showed his appreciation for the fish!
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos