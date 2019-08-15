Cycling > Arctic Race

VIDEO - Arctic Race of Norway 2019: Mathieu van der Poel says he timed sprint to perfection

Van der Poel: I timed my sprint to perfection
Mathieu van der Poel claimed victory in Stage 1 of the Arctic Race of Norway after 'timing his sprint to perfection'.
