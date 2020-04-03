Cycling

VIDEO - Average Man to Superman: Are six weeks of training enough to conquer England’s steepest climb?

view | 19:10
38 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Can Eurosport’s Average Man get fit enough in six weeks to climb Hardknott Pass. Tom Bennett takes on an intense fitness programme designed by pro cyclist Claire Steels before tackling the steepest climb in England.
