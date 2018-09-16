Cycling

VIDEO - Average Man vs Covadonga: Can our cycling novice conquer Spain’s most spectacular climb?

Average Man vs Covadonga: Can our novice conquer Spain's most spectacular climb?
Average Man

16/09/2018 at 11:08Updated Just now

Lagos de Covadonga is one of Spanish cycling’s most iconic climbs – spectacular and terrifying in equal measure. But can Eurosport’s distinctly average Tom Bennett scale the peak and reach the sensational scenery at the summit?
Average Man


