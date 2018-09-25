Cycling

Average Man vs Time Trial feat. Bradley Wiggins: Just how hard is cycling's race against the clock?

Average Man vs Time Trial: Just how hard is cycling’s race against the clock?
25/09/2018

Just how hard is it to ride a professional cycling Individual Time Trial course? Eurosport’s Tom Bennett investigates, tackling the 32km Stage 16 route at the 2018 La Vuelta and looking to use advice from Sir Bradley Wiggins.
