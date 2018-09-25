VIDEO - Average Man vs Time Trial feat. Bradley Wiggins: Just how hard is cycling’s race against the clock?
See moreSee less
Average Man
25/09/2018 at 19:47Updated Just now
Average Man
Average Man vs England’s toughest climb13,120 views • Just now
Average Man vs Time Trial: Just how hard is cycling’s race against the clock?7,067 views • Just now
Average Man vs Covadonga: Can our novice conquer Spain’s most spectacular climb?7,616 views • Just now
Average man v Zoncolan: How will our journalist fare on the legendary climb10,536 views • Just now
More videos
Panic in Paris as Mbappe stalls on new deal - Euro Papers
'You were still in nappies!' - Djokovic teases Tsitsipas
Fernando Alonso rolls car in spectacular dune crash at Dakar10
Fire-fighting Deb plays alongside Nadal at Rally for Relief
Wozniacki makes glorious tweener-lob
The Big Take: 'Shaun Murphy will win the Masters'