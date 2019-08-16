Cycling > BinckBank Tour

VIDEO - BinckBank Tour 2019: Alvaro Hodeg sprints to victory in stage 5 as crash disturbs the finish

Hodeg sprints to victory in Stage 5 as Bennett falls short
Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) grabbed the fifth stage of the BinckBank Tour as the Colombian held off Sam Bennett (Bora–Hansgrohe) in a tight sprint finish in Venray on Friday.
