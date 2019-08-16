Hodeg sprints to victory in Stage 5 as Bennett falls short

VIDEO - BinckBank Tour 2019: Alvaro Hodeg sprints to victory in stage 5 as crash disturbs the finish
See moreSee less
Cycling
'He was lucky not to shoulder that tree!' Scotson avoids injury31 views • Just now
Hodeg sprints to victory in Stage 5 as Bennett falls short48 views • Just now
Fan kisses salmon during Arctic Race of Norway!404 views • 21 hours ago
Van der Poel: I timed my sprint to perfection405 views • 22 hours ago
'This man is unstoppable!' - Van der Poel produces incredible sprint finish1,926 views • 22 hours ago
Bennett seals Binckbank hat-trick in close finish591 views • Yesterday at 07:57
Tim Wellens snatches Binckbank Stage 4 victory and takes leader's jersey112 views • 22 hours ago
Stage 4 winner Wellens: 'Nobody believed in victory'126 views • 22 hours ago
'The gears were jumping like mad!' - Bennett reveals his bike broke during finish332 views • 14/08/2019 at 17:08
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'I am disgusted by a so-called fan' - Lampard slams racist abuse
'He was lucky not to shoulder that tree!' Scotson avoids injury
Bayern attempt OUTRAGEOUS low-ball offer for Timo Werner - Euro Papers
WATCH: Gilbert's 131 break during China Championship qualifier
Fan kisses salmon during Arctic Race of Norway!
Van der Poel: I timed my sprint to perfection