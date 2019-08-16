Cycling > BinckBank Tour

VIDEO - BinckBank Tour 2019 : Miles Scotson hits a tree during Stage 5

'He was lucky not to shoulder that tree!' Scotson avoids injury
Miles Scotson (Groupama-FDJ) avoided serious injury after colliding with a tree during Stage 5 of the BinckBank Tour.
