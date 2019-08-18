De Plus happy to pay tribute Lambrecht with victory

Cycling > BinckBank Tour

VIDEO - Lauren De Plus happy to pay tribute Bjorg Lambrecht with victory

Lauren De Plus was happy that his victory at the Binckbank Tour could be his way to pay tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht.
