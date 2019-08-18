De Plus takes BinckBank GC as Naesen wins final stage

VIDEO - Laurens De Plus takes BinckBank GC as Oliver Naesen wins final stage
See moreSee less
Cycling
Bastianelli pips Vos in dramatic finish to take victory in Sweden1,109 views • 1 hour ago
De Plus takes BinckBank GC as Naesen wins final stage27 views • 11 minutes ago
Bastianelli delighted after beating Vos to victory22 views • 1 hour ago
'Marta was too strong' - Vos praises winner23 views • 1 hour ago
De Plus happy to pay tribute Lambrecht with victory9 views • 5 minutes ago
'It's a relief actually!' - Naesen delighted with stage victory8 views • 3 minutes ago
Coquard reflects on 'very tactical day' after claiming stage win292 views • 16/08/2019 at 18:29
Briton Neil Campbell breaks cycling speed record at 174.3mph423 views • 3 hours ago
Highlights: Ganna claims BinckBank TT stage for Team Ineos125 views • 24 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Sanchez to take pay cut to push through Inter move - Euro Papers
Bastianelli pips Vos in dramatic finish to take victory in Sweden
France edge Great Britain in dramatic triathlon
Bastianelli delighted after beating Vos to victory
United's mega bid for Koulibaly revealed - Euro Papers
Danny Buchan wins Race 1 at Cadwell Park