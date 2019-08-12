Cycling > BinckBank Tour

VIDEO - Sam Bennett wins Stage 1 of the BinckBank Tour

Sam Bennett wins Stage 1 of the BinckBank Tour
Watch as Ireland's Sam Bennett flies to the finish.
