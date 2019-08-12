VIDEO - Sam Bennett wins Stage 1 of the BinckBank Tour
See moreSee less
Cycling
Pieters wins European Road Championship title to delight Dutch fans1,243 views • Just now
Elia Viviani: Tactics were rendered irrelevant180 views • Just now
Viviani defends Italy’s European title with perfectly-timed move2,590 views • Just now
'Style of a champion' - Mohoric takes Stage 7 as Sivakov wins Tour of Poland2,548 views • Just now
Paternoster wins U23 women's road race at Euro Champs420 views • Just now
'Gone but never forgotten' - Emotional tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht on Stage 4 finish line4,396 views • Just now
Whoops! - Cyclist loses saddle during race266 views • Just now
Jonas Vingegaard wins Stage 6 to take race lead1,048 views • Just now
WATCH - The ride that made Evenepoel European champion2,131 views • Just now
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers - Why Icardi's image rights and wife hold key to transfer frenzy
Euro Papers: Neymar digs in after PSG back out of Barca deal
Pieters wins European Road Championship title to delight Dutch fans
Murphy wraps up victory over Allen at International Championship
Euro Papers: Perisic 'very close' to leaving Inter in big Euro switch
Richard Kilty powers through injury to win 200m