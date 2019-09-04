Cycling

VIDEO - Boels Ladies Tour: Lorena Wiebes blitzes bunch sprint to win stage two

Wiebes blitzes bunch sprint to win stage two of Boels Ladies Tour
38 minutes agoUpdated 18 minutes ago

Dutch champion Lorena Wiebes won stage two of the Boels Ladies Tour after powering past the pack in the bunch sprint.
