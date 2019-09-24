Cycling

VIDEO - Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his top 5 World Champions

Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his top 5 World Champions
21 views | 01:44
Brad’s Hall of Fame

24/09/2019 at 23:34Updated Just now

Bradley Wiggins picks his five favourite World Champions. Sir Wiggo goes back into history for some of his selections, while others are much more contemporary.
See moreSee less

Brad’s Hall of Fame


View moreMore videos of Brad’s Hall of Fame
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos