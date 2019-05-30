Cycling

VIDEO - Bradley Wiggins and Orla Chennaoui suffer laughing fit on-air over Adam Blythe's ridiculous shirt

1,318 views | 02:51
The Breakaway

Adam Blythe's impromptu shirt change prompted tears of laughter from Bradley Wiggins and Orla Chennaoui in the Eurosport studio as Brian Smith desperately tried to get conversation back to the 2019 Giro d'Italia.
