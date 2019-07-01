Cycling

VIDEO - Bradley Wiggins backs Geraint Thomas to impress at 2019 Tour de France

Wiggins backs Thomas to impress at 2019 Tour de France
52 views | 00:45
Eurosport

23 hours agoUpdated 20 minutes ago

Bradley Wiggins says Geraint Thomas as the mental strength to mount a strong bid for a second Tour de France title despite a difficult 2019 season.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos