VIDEO - Bradley Wiggins: 'Chris Froome can win another Tour de France'
See moreSee less
The Bradley Wiggins Show
02/09/2019 at 17:34Updated Just now
The Bradley Wiggins Show
Wiggins: Cavendish 'covering bases' between Olympics and Tour310 views • Yesterday at 09:21
Wiggins: 'Froome can win another Tour de France'8 views • Just now
Wiggins: 'Roglic still looking like Vuelta champ for me'1,391 views • 02/09/2019 at 10:59
Wiggins: Evenepoel can be Belgium's next Grand Tour winner201 views • 27/08/2019 at 19:01
Wiggins: Froome rightful and deserved Vuelta 2011 champion541 views • 26/08/2019 at 13:19
Wiggins: Quintana poised for surprise Vuelta win389 views • 26/08/2019 at 13:12
Wiggins podcast: Thomas and Froome will both win Tour again939 views • 29/07/2019 at 12:31
Wiggins podcast: Bernal a 'true sporting hero' after Tour win710 views • 29/07/2019 at 11:16
Wiggins podcast: 'Amazing' Bernal could break Tour titles record1,460 views • 28/07/2019 at 12:31
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Watch: Helicopter camera spots cannabis farm on roof
‘He has flown!’ – Roglic takes time trial victory
WATCH - Jennie Symons somehow survives never-ending crash
#TheBreakaway: The day Roglic ‘blew the race apart’
Euro Papers: Barcelona's last-gasp Lucas Moura link revealed
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his five favourite climbers from cycling history