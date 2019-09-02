Cycling

VIDEO - Bradley Wiggins: Mark Cavendish 'covering bases' between Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Tour de France

Wiggins: Cavendish 'covering bases' between Olympics and Tour
10 views | 03:43
The Bradley Wiggins Show

15 hours agoUpdated Just now

Bradley Wiggins and Adam Blythe assess what Mark Cavendish will do in 2020 when he is tipped to aim at both the Tour de France and the Tokyo Olympics. Subscribe to The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast!
See moreSee less

The Bradley Wiggins Show


View moreMore videos of The Bradley Wiggins Show
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos