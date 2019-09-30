VIDEO - Brad’s Hall of Fame - Wiggins predicts a big 2020 for Froome and two newbies
See moreSee less
Cycling
Brad’s Hall of Fame - Wiggins predicts a big 2020 for Froome and two newbies64 views • 11 minutes ago
‘A bit cray’ – Weather causes havoc as Mads Pedersen claims dramatic win1,324 views • 55 minutes ago
Wiggins podcast: Favourite moments of 2019 season - 'It's what cycling's all about!'44 views • 1 hour ago
Ask Brad Live: 'Were you driven by money?', 'Do you use beard oil?'56 views • 1 hour ago
Shock Pedersen win sparks ecstatic scenes in Denmark camp6,571 views • 20 hours ago
'My goodness!' - Gilbert caught up in big crash1,374 views • 23 hours ago
How the race was won - Breaking down the brilliance of Van Vleuten2,510 views • Yesterday at 12:40
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins picks his cycling highlights of 2019937 views • 28/09/2019 at 22:07
Highlights: Van Vleuten’s brave ride secures Dutch one-two649 views • 28/09/2019 at 19:49
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Pique exposes deep fracture that could see Messi leave Barcelona
‘A bit cray’ – Weather causes havoc as Mads Pedersen claims dramatic win
Asher-Smith sets national record to clinch world silver behind Fraser-Pryce
Wiggins podcast: Favourite moments of 2019 season - 'It's what cycling's all about!'
Ask Brad Live: 'Were you driven by money?', 'Do you use beard oil?'
Shock Pedersen win sparks ecstatic scenes in Denmark camp