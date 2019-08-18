VIDEO - Briton Neil Campbell breaks cycling speed record at 174.3mph
See moreSee less
Cycling
Coquard reflects on 'very tactical day' after claiming stage win277 views • 16/08/2019 at 18:29
Briton Neil Campbell breaks cycling speed record at 174.3mph146 views • Just now
Highlights: Ganna claims BinckBank TT stage for Team Ineos116 views • 21 hours ago
Steve Cummings on what he’d do with 500kg of salmon94 views • 16 hours ago
Morton beats McCormick in dramatic finish55 views • 3 hours ago
WATCH: Van der Poel left surprised as Coquard takes Arctic Race win435 views • 16/08/2019 at 18:12
Riders observe minute's silence for Felice Gimondi at Arctic Race175 views • Yesterday at 13:54
Marco Canola out-kicks Travis McCabe to win Tour of Utah Stage 498 views • Yesterday at 11:08
Stage 3 finish: Odd Christian Eiking takes victory for Norway at top of Storheia216 views • 20 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Sanchez to take pay cut to push through Inter move - Euro Papers
France edge Great Britain in dramatic triathlon
United's mega bid for Koulibaly revealed - Euro Papers
Lewandowski: Coutinho a 'great player' who can make the difference
Djokovic takes his hat off to Medvedev
'It's a great feeling!' - Medvedev reacts after beating Djokovic