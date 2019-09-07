Cycling > Brussels Classic

VIDEO - Caleb Ewan delighted with Brussels Classic win after being made to wait to find out result

Caleb Ewan delighted with Brussels Classic win after being made to wait to find out result
1 view | 01:21
Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated 22 minutes ago

Caleb Ewan is interviewed after his win in the Brussels Classic
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Stage highlights
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos