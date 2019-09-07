Cycling > Brussels Classic

VIDEO - Pascal Ackermann explains missed opportunity in Brussels Classic

Pascal Ackermann explains missed opportunity in Brussels Classic
view | 01:09
Eurosport

36 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Pascal Ackermann says he went too early in the sprint finish in the Brussels Classic.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos