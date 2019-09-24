VIDEO - Chlose Dygert - The whole year has been building up to this
See moreSee less
Cycling
WATCH - Dygert's sensational ride to take the world title282 views • 27 minutes ago
Dygert - The whole year has been building up to this49 views • 26 minutes ago
Price-Pejtersen crashes and splashes into giant puddle during time trial6,109 views • 6 hours ago
How Bjerg secured terrific hat-trick in U23 world time trial125 views • 4 hours ago
60 Second Pro with Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial48 views • 3 hours ago
Explainer: The science of a Time Trial and how to save time83 views • 3 hours ago
From disaster to glory: Tiberi wins men junior's ITT after early bike change485 views • Yesterday at 18:06
'It was crazy!' Bjerg navigates the Yorkshire puddles to secure time trial hat-trick114 views • 4 hours ago
Watch Tiberi's nightmare start before stunning junior's ITT victory836 views • Yesterday at 18:11
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
WATCH - Dygert's sensational ride to take the world title
Xavi open to Barca return – Euro Papers
Price-Pejtersen crashes and splashes into giant puddle during time trial
How Bjerg secured terrific hat-trick in U23 world time trial
60 Second Pro with Bradley Wiggins - How to ride the perfect time trial
Highlights: Zverev beats Raonic to win Laver Cup for Europe