Cycling

VIDEO - Chris Froome on recovery - 'It's safe to say I'm ahead of all the predictions'

Chris Froome on recovery - 'It's safe to say I'm ahead of all the predictions'
1 view | 01:12
Eurosport

Just now

Chris Froome talks about his recovery from his horrible crash.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos