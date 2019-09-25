Cycling

VIDEO - Contador and Wiggins: Froome's comeback chances and why Van der Poel is the Lionel Messi of cycling

Contador and Wiggins: Froome's comeback chances and why Van der Poel is the Messi of cycling
Bradley Wiggins and Alberto Contador discuss a whole range of topics, including their favourites to win the 2019 World Championships.
