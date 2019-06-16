Cycling > Critérium du Dauphiné

VIDEO - Critérium du Dauphiné 2019: Dylan van Baarle takes Stage 8 win, Jakob Fuglsang clinches title

Van Baarle takes Stage 8 win, Fuglsang clinches title
Dylan van Baarle clinches victory in Stage 8 of the Criterium du Dauphine as Jakob Fuglsang takes the overall title.
