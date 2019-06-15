Cycling > Critérium du Dauphiné

VIDEO - Criterium du Dauphine - Wout Poels snatches victory on saturated stage seven

Wout Poels snatches victory on saturated stage seven
167 views | 02:33
Eurosport

53 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Wout Poels shows class to snatch victory on stage seven of the Critérium du Dauphiné.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos