VIDEO - Criterium du Dauphine - Wout van Aert doubles up with stunning sprint victory
Cycling
Van Aert doubles up with stunning sprint victory108 views • 3 minutes ago
Watch the winning run of Van Aert in Stage 4284 views • 24 hours ago
'I didn't know it was possible to win on this level!' - Van Aert reacts to stunning TT win216 views • 24 hours ago
Sam Bennett confirms he will not be riding the Tour de France after stage win in Dauphine805 views • 11/06/2019 at 17:25
Watch Sam Bennett storm to sprint win in Stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphiné323 views • 11/06/2019 at 17:15
Yates a bit surprised to find himself in yellow268 views • 24 hours ago
Team Ineos boss Dave Brailsford explains how Chris Froome crashed4,260 views • 7 hours ago
Brilliant Remco Evenepoel wins Stage 2 in Belgium142 views • 1 hour ago
Campenaerts crashes attempting to stick to Evenepoel's wheel25 views • 1 hour ago
