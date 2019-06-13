Cycling > Critérium du Dauphiné

VIDEO - Criterium du Dauphine - Wout van Aert doubles up with stunning sprint victory

Van Aert doubles up with stunning sprint victory
108 views | 02:14
Eurosport

35 minutes agoUpdated 3 minutes ago

Wout van Aert won his second stage in a row at the Criterium du Dauphine with a stunning sprint victory on Thursday.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos