Cycling > Critérium du Dauphiné

VIDEO - Cycling news: How Edvald Boasson Hagen ended Dimension Data win drought

Analysis: How Boasson Hagen ended Dimension Data win drought
128 views | 01:04
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated 24 minutes ago

Edvald Boasson Hagen claims victory on stage one of the Criterium du Dauphine. We look here how he did it.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos