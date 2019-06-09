Cycling > Critérium du Dauphiné

VIDEO - Edvald Boasson Hagen thrilled with Criterium du Dauphine victory

Edvald Boasson Hagen thrilled with Criterium du Dauphine victory
2 views | 01:28
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Edvald Boasson Hagen produced a stunning finish to win stage one of the Criterium du Dauphine.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos