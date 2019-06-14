Cycling > Critérium du Dauphiné

VIDEO - Julian Alaphilippe claims 10th win of season with Stage 6 win

Julian Alaphilippe claims 10th win of season with Stage 6 win
77 views | 02:09
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos