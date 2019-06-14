VIDEO - Julian Alaphilippe: I am always hungry
See moreSee less
Cycling
Julian Alaphilippe: I am always hungry15 views • Just now
Julian Alaphilippe claims 10th win of season with Stage 6 win86 views • Just now
Van Aert doubles up with stunning sprint victory671 views • Yesterday at 17:17
Watch the winning run of Van Aert in Stage 4389 views • 12/06/2019 at 17:43
'I didn't know it was possible to win on this level!' - Van Aert reacts to stunning TT win279 views • 12/06/2019 at 17:45
Sam Bennett confirms he will not be riding the Tour de France after stage win in Dauphine844 views • 11/06/2019 at 17:25
Watch Sam Bennett storm to sprint win in Stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphiné340 views • 11/06/2019 at 17:15
Yates a bit surprised to find himself in yellow321 views • 12/06/2019 at 17:48
Team Ineos boss Dave Brailsford explains how Chris Froome crashed8,194 views • Yesterday at 09:55
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Real ready £150m Pogba bid after 'negative Eriksen reports'
Hazard: I hope I'll be a Galactico one day
Euro Papers: Griezmann move to Barcelona ‘agreed’ in further humiliation for United
Eden Hazard is unveiled to the crowd at the Bernabeu
Julian Alaphilippe claims 10th win of season with Stage 6 win
Van Aert doubles up with stunning sprint victory