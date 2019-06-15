Cycling > Critérium du Dauphiné

VIDEO - Wout Poels dedicates stage seven victory to injured Froome

Eurosport

34 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Wout Poels snatched victory on stage seven of the Critérium du Dauphiné before paying tribute to injured Team INEOS companion Chris Froome.
