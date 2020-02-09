Cycling

Cycing video - Jakobsen explains how he we sprint and what his season goals are

Cycing video - Jakobsen explains how he we sprint and what his season goals are
3 views | 01:24
Eurosport

47 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Interview with the Stage 5 winner of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos