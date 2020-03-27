In-depth with Deceuninck Ep2: Alaphilippe’s chance to climb and a strategic mix-up

Cycling

VIDEO - Cycling - In-depth with Deceuninck Ep2: Julian Alaphilippe’s chance to climb and a strategic mix-up

27/03/2020

Get behind-the-scenes insight into the tactics and relationships of the Deceuninck – Quick-Step team in this special documentary, The Wolfpack Insider, shot at the Tour of Colombia and produced by La Pédale Films. Episode 2 features the final three stages in Colombia, with a strategy misstep and a chance for Alaphilippe to test his legs in the mountains.
