VIDEO - Cycling news - Caleb Ewan outsprints Matteo Trentin to win Shanghai Criterium

Ewan outsprints Trentin to win Shanghai Criterium
1 hour agoUpdated 10 minutes ago

Caleb Ewan ended his season on a high point by sprinting to Shanghai Criterium, beating Matteo Trentin in the home straight after being led out by Thomas De Gendt.
