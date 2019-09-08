Cycling

VIDEO - Cycling news - Chiara Consonni overcome after dramatic final stage win

Consonni overcome after dramatic final stage win
5 views | 01:06
Eurosport

28 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Breakaway
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos